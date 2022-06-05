Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: It’s open season for the Steelers after OTAs

The offseason rolls on, the front office continues to change and take shape, and this week Steeler fans are hit with the news of Stephon Tuitt retiring. While some are surprised, some expected it. Regardless, for Steelers fans this is a huge loss for a defensive line that needs to rebound. Equally, the team has a number of questions at key positions. What does all this mean? It’s open season at numerous positions on the roster, so where are the biggest openings on this roster? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address On Pittsburgh Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky P. bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi.

Steelers News and Notes

Stephon Tuitt’s retirement

Listen to the show below

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Why criticism of Stephon Tuitt is unfair

Welcome to the Steelers Power Half Hour. This week, Joe Frost, Paul Yanchek and Chris Pugh discuss the sudden retirement of Stephon Tuitt and how the Steelers offense will look different next year.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE