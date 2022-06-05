NFL Power Rankings: Steelers “Stuck in Limbo” in latest rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team undergoing a tremendous amount of turnover this offseason. In the front office the organization replaced long-time General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert with Omar Khan. On the field the team is now forced to replace Ben Roethlisberger with a new quarterback for the first time since 2004.

Will it be Mitch Trubisky? Kenny Pickett? Mason Rudolph?

No one knows, and the uncertainty surrounding the organization has certainly given a lot of outlets pause before heaping praise on the black and gold. Regardless of the outlet, many people who create NFL content are not buying the Steelers in 2022. When the Over/Under for the Steelers win total in 2022 is set at 7.5 games, even Vegas isn’t a believer in the Steelers this season.

Nonetheless, in a recent article on Pro Football Focus (PFF), they took a shot at their version of Power Rankings, but with a twist. Instead of just ranking all the teams 1-32, they decided to also tier them in unique tiers. Here are the tiers they used:

True contenders

Could be their year

Eyes on the playoffs

Stuck in limbo

Rebuilding

The Steelers fell into the “Stuck in limbo” tier, and ranked 21st overall. Let’s get to the rankings, and why they had the Steelers ranked where they did.

True Contenders

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Could Be Their Year

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Denver Broncos

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Cleveland Browns

11. Baltimore Ravens

Eyes On The Playoffs

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Philadelphia Eagles

14. Arizona Cardinals

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Las Vegas Raiders

17. Tennessee Titans

18. New England Patriots

19. Miami Dolphins

20. New Orleans Saints

Stuck In Limbo

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been perennial contenders for the duration of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Their quarterback since 2004, Big Ben retired this offseason after never finishing a season with a losing record. Now, Pittsburgh needs to sustain that success with a combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett at quarterback. Either player will massively change the offense that had the fastest average time to throw in 2021.

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. Washington Commanders

24. Detroit Lions

25. New York Jets

26. New York Giants

Rebuilding

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Houston Texans

29. Carolina Panthers

30. Atlanta Falcons

31. Chicago Bears

32. Seattle Seahawks

What are your thoughts on these rankings? Do you believe the Steelers should ranked in that tier? Are they ranked where they should be? Too high? Too low? Let us know what you think of these rankings in the comment section below. We all know Power Rankings are pointless, but the are great for offseason debate!

