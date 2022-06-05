 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Cornball Reporter edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: MAY 24 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/30

This day is a great day of perspective for the United States of America

Tuesday 5/31

Diontae Johnson was back at minicamp on Tuesday. He’ll still be the bad guy because he has an expiring contract and we are all speculating that he would like to be paid in the tier that his performance puts him in. If you want to be mad at anybody, hate on Jacksonville for overpaying Christian Kirk.

He might not be wrong when he also tweeted “Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting s@#$”.

OH MY!!! Those hats are on the ledge looking to jump! The Steelers need a new director of Cranial Haberdashery.

Wednesday 6/1

Is this the big news of the day? Something tells me that there may be more than just one roster spot open.

This is going to strike up a lot of debate, but look at the date and realize that this was a salary cap favor. Big loss, but best wishes to Stephon Tuitt for a fantastic post-football future.

At least a Steelers Preseason Hall of Famer is back for his third go-around in black and gold.

Thursday 6/2

Comments like this make Cam great

There are a lot of Wormley skeptics, but what if he can back it up?

Scouts are a backbone to an organization. Omar is building his team.

Friday 6/3

Instead of bringing a veteran in, maybe these guys can be “the guys”.

Saturday 6/4

Is Merril seeing something that some of us don’t want to see? I trust his opinion, but I’m hoping he’s wrong.

Sunday 6/5

Myles Jack’s culture shock is great new to us all.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

