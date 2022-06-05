A look back at the Steelers week that was: Cornball Reporter edition

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/30

Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/PUKPt4AcvN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 31, 2021

This day is a great day of perspective for the United States of America

Tuesday 5/31

A new face at OTAs today pic.twitter.com/VdcA1Cb0Ix — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 31, 2022

Diontae Johnson was back at minicamp on Tuesday. He’ll still be the bad guy because he has an expiring contract and we are all speculating that he would like to be paid in the tier that his performance puts him in. If you want to be mad at anybody, hate on Jacksonville for overpaying Christian Kirk.

Some reporters be straight cornballs — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) May 31, 2022

He might not be wrong when he also tweeted “Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting s@#$”.

JUST LAUNCHED: The 2022 Training Hats — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) May 31, 2022

OH MY!!! Those hats are on the ledge looking to jump! The Steelers need a new director of Cranial Haberdashery.

Wednesday 6/1

The Steelers are working out several pass rushers, per sources - Wyatt Ray, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Trent Harris. Pittsburgh should have a roster spot open after a release last week and could sign one of these three. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 1, 2022

Is this the big news of the day? Something tells me that there may be more than just one roster spot open.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

This is going to strike up a lot of debate, but look at the date and realize that this was a salary cap favor. Big loss, but best wishes to Stephon Tuitt for a fantastic post-football future.

Steelers agree to terms with Tuzar Skipper. https://t.co/373z9hHBU6 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 2, 2022

At least a Steelers Preseason Hall of Famer is back for his third go-around in black and gold.

Thursday 6/2

Steelers captain Cam Heyward today: “We’ve had some talks. I was optimistic. But he’s got to do what’s best for him. Can’t be selfish and just think I want Stephon Tuitt the player. I’m more concerned about Stephon Tuitt the person.”



He said Tuitt told him it was “50-50.” — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 2, 2022

Comments like this make Cam great

Chris Wormley on who fills void left by Tuitt: “I think I’m poised to fill that role.” #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) June 2, 2022

There are a lot of Wormley skeptics, but what if he can back it up?

Former #Bears Director of College Scouting Mark Sadowski, who spent 17 years in Chicago & eight w/the #Saints before that, is expected to take an executive role in the #Steelers' new-look scouting department under GM Omar Khan. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) June 2, 2022

Scouts are a backbone to an organization. Omar is building his team.

Friday 6/3

Two guys who have a big opportunity in front of them following Stephon Tuitt’s retirement: Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie DeMarvin Leal. #Steelers @937theFan



: https://t.co/tlu1IxHbXx pic.twitter.com/yz9MRxUSrb — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) June 3, 2022

Instead of bringing a veteran in, maybe these guys can be “the guys”.

Saturday 6/4

Merril Hoge went on a pretty wild rant about Devin Bush saying the #Steelers should cut bait with him. Called Robert Spillane the best inside linebacker on the team.https://t.co/mfVc6ld8tJ — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) June 4, 2022

Is Merril seeing something that some of us don’t want to see? I trust his opinion, but I’m hoping he’s wrong.

Sunday 6/5

“The main thing I remember (about Pittsburgh) is the crowd, because we didn’t get too many crowds like that in Jacksonville," Myles Jack said last week after one of his first organized team activities sessions with the #Steelers.https://t.co/kIOYFa4ll4 — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) June 5, 2022

Myles Jack’s culture shock is great new to us all.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.