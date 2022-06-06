Pre-mandatory minicamp Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster prediction

The other day I sat down and thought about a way to early Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster. There are some positions which are easy to predict, and others which are more challenging. Either way, trying to predict what the black and gold’s 53-man active roster will look like this season is no easy task. Let’s start with the easy picks...

Kicker: Chris Boswell

The Wizard of Boz, the best kicker in the NFL.

Punter: Presley Harvin

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

QB: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Chris Oladokun

I don’t want to lose Oladokun if the Steelers try to stash him on the practice squad, like they failed to do with Quincy Roche in 2021. I think the team could cut Mason Rudolph, but that will be determined in camp.

RB: Najee Harris, Mataeo Durant, Benny Snell Jr.

Do I believe Snell should make the roster? No, and even though I’d rather have Anthony McFarland, the Steelers seem to love Snell despite his lack of production.

FB: Derek Watt

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

If Freiermuth gets used properly he could have a massive year!

Offensive Line: Dan Moore, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chuks Okarafor, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg, John Leglue, J.C. Hassenaeur

WR: Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Pickens could go off this year and be the Steelers WR1 by the end of the season. I predict a Ja’Marr Chase type season from him. Also, Claypool is growing up and maturing and with a quarterback able to deliver the deep ball, he could have a career year.

Defensive Line: Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Carlos Davis, DeMarvin Leal, Montravius Adams

CB: Levi Wallace, Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton, Arthur Maulet, Chris Steele

Witherspoon and Wallace will be starting CBs. Also, I have a good feeling Steele will make the roster.

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Demontae Kazee, Tre Norwood.

This season fans will likely see some 3 safety defenses.

LB: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Derek Tuszka, Genard Avery, Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Mark Robinson

What do you think of the predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be on the lookout for Dave and Jeff’s next 53-man roster prediction next week after mandatory minicamp!