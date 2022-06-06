Steelers sign 4th Round draft pick Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bracing for the last week of Phase 3 of offseason workouts with mandatory minicamp. Possibly the last chance of having players in town before training camp, the Steelers have announced they have signed fourth round draft pick Calvin Austin III.

We have signed WR Calvin Austin III. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2022

Taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 138th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver in Calvin Austin III spent four years as a member of the Memphis Tigers where he appeared in 36 games. With 156 receptions for 2,541 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns, Austin also had eight rushing attempts for 169 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

With the signing of Austin, the only player remaining unsigned from the Steelers 2022 NFL draft class is first round draft pick quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Although exact financials of Austin’s contract have not been announced at this time, it is the typical four-year rookie contract. According to overthecap.com and their estimations based on the rookie pool and a player’s exact draft location, Austin is estimated to have a 2022 salary cap hit of just over $850k.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for mandatory minicamp this week at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.