The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the dates for 2022 training camp

After two years of having to hold training camp at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to St. Vincent College in 2022. Although the announcement came sometime ago that the Steelers were going back to Latrobe, the arrival date and when practices would be open to the public I had yet to be disclosed until now.
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced all their scheduled dates in regards to 2022 training camp.
Who's coming to #SteelersCamp at @MySaintVincent⁉️— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 7, 2022
Practice dates and times have been announced. @FedEx | More: https://t.co/ktJLTSFcfK pic.twitter.com/dIErVbKVFB
The Steelers will be reporting to St. Vincent College on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The first of the 18 practices open to the public will be the following day on Wednesday, July 27. All practices, unless given a special designation, will begin at 1:55 PM at Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent College.
Getting back to Latrobe, the Steelers will also have their “Friday Night Lights” practice on Friday, August 5 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 PM.
For those looking to attend but wanting to see a work out more than “football in shorts,” the Steelers first padded practice is scheduled to be Monday, August 1. But don’t wait too long, as the last scheduled practice open to the public will be Thursday, August 18 before the Steelers break camp to travel to Jacksonville for their second preseason game.
The complete training camp schedule can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com:
(Note that all practice dates and times are subject to change, especially due to weather)
Steelers 2022 Training Camp Schedule
Tues., July 26 - All players report
Wednesday, July 27 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Thursday, July 28 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Friday, July 29 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Saturday, July 30 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Sunday, July 31 - No Practice
Mon., August 1 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 2 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 3 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 4 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 5 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)
Sat., August 6 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sun., August 7 - No Practice
Mon., August 8 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 9 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 10 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 11 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 12 - Practice Closed to the Public
Sat., August 13 - Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field (7 p.m. - KDKA-TV)
Sunday, August 14 - No practice
Mon., August 15 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 16 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 17 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 18 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 19 - Break Camp
* Indicates helmets only
Schedule subject to change
Loading comments...