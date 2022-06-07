The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the dates for 2022 training camp

After two years of having to hold training camp at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to St. Vincent College in 2022. Although the announcement came sometime ago that the Steelers were going back to Latrobe, the arrival date and when practices would be open to the public I had yet to be disclosed until now.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced all their scheduled dates in regards to 2022 training camp.

The Steelers will be reporting to St. Vincent College on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The first of the 18 practices open to the public will be the following day on Wednesday, July 27. All practices, unless given a special designation, will begin at 1:55 PM at Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent College.

Getting back to Latrobe, the Steelers will also have their “Friday Night Lights” practice on Friday, August 5 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 PM.

For those looking to attend but wanting to see a work out more than “football in shorts,” the Steelers first padded practice is scheduled to be Monday, August 1. But don’t wait too long, as the last scheduled practice open to the public will be Thursday, August 18 before the Steelers break camp to travel to Jacksonville for their second preseason game.

The complete training camp schedule can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com:

(Note that all practice dates and times are subject to change, especially due to weather)