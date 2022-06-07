Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Be glad you aren’t balancing the Steelers’ check book

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about not second guessing the people who balance the checkbook.

News and Notes

Being the money manager can’t be easy

Steelers Hangover: Steelers Men at Work, Defense edition

The Steelers have had hard-hat guys over the years, especially on defense. Who are the all-time best? Who are the current blue-collar greats? Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White discuss the al-time blue collars on the Steelers Defense on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts, The Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The All-Blue Collar Steelers Defense

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Do the Steelers have the edge in 2022?

The Steelers have a Madden-rated 99 at outside linebacker in T.J. Watt, but the Men of Steel can’t live on No. 90 alone. Besides Trent Jordan, are the Steelers good enough on the edge, especially the depth. Geoffery Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The depth at the outside linebacker position

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

