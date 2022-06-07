Former Steelers lineman B.J. Finney retiring from the NFL

While some players have press conferences or make announcements on their own social media, many times an NFL player’s career comes to an end much more under the radar. This appears to be the case with Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney, who has reportedly retired from the NFL for medical reasons after seven seasons. This per Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star:

Former K-State offensive lineman B.J. Finney told me last night he has medically retired from football after playing seven seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Not sure if that’s widely known or not. Just wanted to say congrats to him on a stellar career! pic.twitter.com/gO87uBerDt — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) June 7, 2022

Going undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft, B.J. Finney was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time of his signing, video of Finney‘s family reacting to his signing went viral. Here is a video from CampusInsiders reporting on Finney’s UDFA announcement:

Spending the 2015 season on the Steelers practice squad, Finney signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers and made the team as a reserve lineman for the 2016 season. Appearing in 43 games with nine starts in his next three seasons, The Steelers placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Finney and he played the 2019 season for a $3.095 million contract. After starting another four games in 2019, Finney signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2020 season. Failing to get onto the field other than for special teams in Seattle, Finney was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the 2020 NFL trading deadline. Only active for the Bengals for one game where he saw two special team snaps against the Steelers, Finney was released in the offseason.

Returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal, Finney started at guard the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and played every offensive snap. Unfortunately, when starting the next week against the Baltimore Ravens, Finney only played three snaps before leaving the game with a back injury. Ten days later, the Steelers placed Finney on the Reserve/Injured list.

For his career, B.J. Finney appeared and 66 games in five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers with 15 starts.

On behalf of Behind The Steel Curtain, we wish B.J. Finney the best as he moves forward in his post-NFL career.