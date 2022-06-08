Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Picking positional weak links on the Steelers roster

Every organization has strong and weak links. The links that are solid have been discussed in the past, but what positions prove to be the weakest links on the black-and-gold chain? Join Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they get started previewing the Steelers’ 2023 Draft and the future needs of the Men of Steel, and plenty of other black-and-gold happenings. All of this and more on the latest edition of BTSC’s Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers’ positional weak links

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: The Domino Effect of a late Steeler departure

When a player leaves the Steelers right before the season starts, there’s a domino affect the could alter the entire season. The Steelers saw it last year with Vince Williams and may see it again this year with Stephon Tuitt. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The chain reaction of losing a player

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: 2022 Steelers Training Camp will be a must-watch event

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of mandatory minicamp, but the real test will be training camp. With the dates now set, the Steelers 2022 training camp will be a must-watch event for the die hard Steelers fan. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman tells fans what to watch for, and why this will be a momentous even for the 2022 team, and beyond.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

2022 Steelers Training Camp and the excitement surrounding it

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE