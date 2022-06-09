Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: Could the Steelers hit the mark with Robinson?

Check out BTSC's Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines the Mark Robinson pick, and potential acquisitions via trade or FA for the Defensive Line (and basically why the Steelers are smart to be taking a 'wait and see' approach).

Rundown of the show:

Mark Robinson

A solution for the defensive line

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Carry On My Heyward Son

It's the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Ryan O'Bleness of SB Nation's The Only Colors to talk about Connor Heyward's arrival from Michigan State to the Steelers' in the 2022 Draft.

News and Notes
A look at Connor Heyward
Special Guest: Ryan O'Bleness of SB Nation's The Only Colors

News and Notes

A look at Connor Heyward

Special Guest: Ryan O’Bleness of SB Nation’s The Only Colors

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Beefing up Najee Harris’ stats for 2022

It's year number two for No. 22 and expectations are sky high for Najee Harris. His stats could be too. How does No. 22 project for 2022? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all "dahn". This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, "The Steelers Stat Geek". Join BTSC's Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Numbers for other Steelers running backs in their second season

What Najee Harris needs for 2022

and more geeky numbers!

