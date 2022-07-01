Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: All-Time Roster Redeux

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, we look back at the 40th anniversary of the Steelers 50th anniversary, and see if we would make any changes to the All-Time Roster. Plus, the latest in the search for a QB1, why fans shouldn’t really care how much DJ’s next contract is worth, and what Vince Williams podcast appearance can teach us about Devin Bush.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

A look at the

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Is Mike Tomlin’s coaching tree ready to flourish?

Through the course of history, we’ve learned about various coaching trees like the Bill Walsh Tree, the Tony Dungy Tree and the Bill Belichick Tree. But how fruitful is the Mike Tomlin tree after 15 seasons? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The Mike Tomlin Coaching Tree, is it more promising than ever?

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: There is no Steelers hype train, and that’s fine

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a dark horse for the first time in a long time. Should that concern fans? Absolutely not, and BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines why the Steelers not being talked about isn’t a bad thing on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The glory of not being expected to do anything

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE