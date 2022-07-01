Can Miles Killebrew bring special teams splash again in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Miles Killebrew

Position: Safety

Age: 29

Year: 7

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 222

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 111, 2016 (Detroit Lions)

College: Southern Utah State

Roster Outlook: Highly Likely

Analysis:

After joining the Steelers in 2021, Miles Killebrew was a valuable assets on the Steelers special teams units. Despite only playing 44 snaps on defense, Killebrew had 335 special team snaps. With only eight teams blocking a punt in the NFL last season, the Steelers were one of three who had multiple punt blocks. In both cases, it was Miles Killebrew who got his hands on the ball, and the first instance lead to a Ulysees Gilbert touchdown in Week 1. Bringing this value to special teams, along with being an adequate reserve in the secondary, it would be a surprise if Miles Killebrew was not on the Steelers 53-man roster in 2022.

Christian Kuntz

Position: Long Snapper

Age: 28

Year: 2

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 227

Drafted: UDFA, 2017 (New England Patriots)

College: Duquesne

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

While last year it looked like Kuntz was a long shot to make the roster, I believe he had a chance as he was both adequate at snapping and gave another option on the coverage team as his first stint in Steelers training camp in 2019 was primarily as a linebacker. But by winning the job last year, it is unlikely that Kuntz will surrender the role after one season.

