Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 19

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Everyone wants to talk about the Steelers quarterbacks, and rightfully so. The question is simple: What would need to take place for Chris Oladokun to make the 53-man roster?

2. With the addition of Larry Ogunjobi, how do you foresee the Steelers’ run defense being in 2022?

3. OVER/UNDER: 10 — Pat Freiermuth receiving touchdowns. You taking the over or under?

4. When you think about the Pittsburgh Steelers, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? It can be a player, a moment, a unit...anything...

5. No one is giving the Steelers a shot in 2022. Do you like when the pundits are talking all about the Steelers as favorites, or do you love the team being underdogs? Explain your answer...

6. This is a holiday weekend in the United States, 4th of July weekend. I am a big griller of meat. What is your favorite thing to throw on the grill that isn’t the usual burgers and hot dogs? I’m always looking for recommendations...

BONUS: On top of that, what is your favorite thing to smoke? I have an offset smoker, but am looking for some unique things to throw in the smoker. It is a traditional smoker, not one of those cheating pellet grills which does all the work for you. So, if you have a favorite, let me know what you smoke and what wood you use!!

Happy 4th of July everyone!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!