A look back at the Steelers week that was: Celebration edition

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 7/4

Happy Birthday America! Hope everybody stayed safe and every Steelers players stayed away from lighting up their own fireworks.

Tuesday 7/5

Five Most Improved NFL Teams:



1. Philadelphia Eagles

2.Los Angeles Chargers

3. New York Jets

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Cincinnati Bengals



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/UdimK596U5 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 5, 2022

This is accurate, but terrible news. The Steelers don’t need praise in July. I want them to be doubted and disrespected by the national media. The bigger the chip on the shoulder, the better the season.

Wednesday 7/6

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

This is devastating news to me. Not just because the Browns dealt away their starting quarterback over the past couple of years, but more because Baker kind of sucks and the Steelers knew how to fluster him for the most part. Baker Mayfield was an MVP for the other teams in the AFC North. Getting only a fifth-rounder is hilarious to me, but he will be sorely missed.

Thursday 7/7

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are semifinalists for the @ProFootballHOF Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023.https://t.co/YNzVzWb1jq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 7, 2022

Buddy Parker won two championships as a coach with the Detroit Lions in the 1950s before coaching the black and gold to a winning record from 1957-1964. Art Rooney Jr., not to be confused with Art II, was the head of personnel for the team from 1965-1986 and is still listed as a VP with the team. Also announced were the Veterans Committee semifinalists and it is a shame that L.C. Greenwood is not among those names being considered.

Friday 7/8

Happy Birthday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, founded on this date in 1933. What do you get for an 89-year-old that seemingly has everything. No, I can’t get them a CB1 or a veteran OT! By the way, it’s Jack Lambert’s BDay too.

Saturday 7/9

Congratulations to #Steelers star TJ Watt who married longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes on Saturdayhttps://t.co/ibMrS51qm2 — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) July 10, 2022

There’s a steel-load of broken hearts tonight as T.J. Watt is officially off of the market. I hope that T.J. didn’t do his sack celebration on the wedding night. Congratulations to Trent Jordan and Dani Watt.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.