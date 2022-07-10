The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Steelers will have a winning record at Heinz Field in 2022

Why it will happen: Heinz Field is an electric place to take in a Steelers game. If you’ve never been able to do so, it should be on your bucket list to check out the Black & Gold in their home environment. When it comes to expectation as fans, the Steelers rarely let them down on their home turf. The last time the Steelers did not have a winning record on their home field was in the second season of Heinz Field in 2003 when they went 4–4. Tofind the last time the Steelers had a losing record at home, one would have to go back to Three Rivers Stadium and the 1999 season. Winning games at home is what the Steelers do, and Mike Tomlin has had at least five wins in the regular season every year at Heinz Field.

Why it won’t happen: Just looking at the last year the Steelers did not have a winning home record and the reason is obvious— Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers had a winning record at home every year with Roethlisberger but they do not have the future Hall of Famer to carry them to victory this season. Yes, they also had a winning home record in 2019 as they managed to win five home contests without Roethlisberger, but only one of the teams they defeated finished the season with a winning record (Los Angeles Rams at 9–7), and none of them made the postseason. A favorable schedule entered into the equation with the Steelers winning home without Roethlisberger. In 2022, they get no such thing. With four of the eight games the Steelers host in 2022 being against teams who qualified for the 2021 postseason (Patriots, Bucs, Bengals, and Raiders), not including two more tough AFC North matchups, the Steelers will have their work cut out for them to keep the streak alive and pull out five wins.

Prediction: This is a tough one, but I’m going to agree with the scenario. Mike Tomlin manages to win game at Heinz Field. Although the Ben Roethlisberger factor cannot be denied, the Steelers defense for 2022 should keep them in games. Finding a way to dig deep and using the energy of the home crowd is something the Steelers are known to do, so until I see that they are unable to do so I’m going to believe it to be the case. For me, the bigger reason where the Steelers would not have a winning record at Heinz Field is if the naming rights are not continued for 2022 and the Steelers are playing in the same stadium but with it under a different name.

