Connor Heyward was already comfortable with the Steelers, now he is ready to make an impact

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Connor Heyward with their 6th Round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, many fans thought the same thing...

Only reason he was picked was because he is Cam’s brother.

With so many sets of brothers, four to be exact, on the roster, it is hard not to at least have that thought cross your mind at the moment. But Connor Heyward knows the Steelers very well. He’s been going to the facility with Cam for years now, and has grown comfortable within the organization.

Since being selected by the Steelers, Heyward has only gotten more comfortable, thanks to his new teammates embracing him and helping him be at ease with being his own man, not just Cam’s little brother.

“Honestly, the guys inside the tight end room and all the guys on the team embrace not only me, but all the other rookies,” Heyward told the Steelers official website. “I definitely feel more comfortable. This is home now. All the guys have accepted me. I felt like they accepted me even back when I was coming to visit Cam. But now, I’m here for work and they know that and I’m a teammate and I’m a brother to them and they’re brothers to me.

“The tight ends have been real helpful. Even more off the field than on the field, helping me get comfortable here and letting me be myself. They embrace me and I feel like I am one of them now.

“I’m more comfortable every day, I am excited to work. I look at it as a job now, coming in every day to get better, learn as much as I can from older guys and ask questions when needed.”

All members of the Steelers are currently away from the facility right now before reporting to training camp at the end of July. Everyone is doing their own thing, and for Connor Heyward the goal is just to stay in shape, and study.

“I just need to stay in shape,” said Heyward. “I think you can always get in better shape, and I’m trying to get in the best shape possible coming into camp. And I am spending time studying everything, every position on the offensive side of the ball so I can play that much faster.

“This is our job. It’s a dream come true. The National Football League is what we all wanted to do all our lives, and nothing is better than that. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, the best organization in the National Football League. None of us take it for granted. It’s amazing just to focus on football and our body and the weight room and our scheme.”

One thing fans need to know about Connor Heyward isn’t just who his big brother is, but the fact he is living a dream playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans love the stories of individuals who grow up Steelers fans and get to don the black-and-gold as well.

“I would come to camp, or the facility with Cam and I was just a kid in a candy store,” said Heyward. “But now it’s reality and I have a different perspective. I have grown up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and to be a Pittsburgh Steeler is amazing. I only had to like one team all my life.”

Will Connor make the team’s 53-man roster? That has yet to be determined, but one thing is for certain, he is ready to make a name for himself. His time will come at Saint Vincent College on July 26th when players report to training camp.

