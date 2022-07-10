Is George Pickens ready to step into a big role right away with the Steelers?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Chris Owens

Position: Center

Age: 24

Year: 1

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 305

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: Alabama

Roster Outlook: Unlikely

Analysis:

Chris Owens is a really interesting UDFA signing for the Steelers in 2022. Playing every position along the offensive line in his five seasons with Alabama, Owens is currently listed as a center on the Steelers roster. But position versatility, something head coach Mike Tomlin loves, is definitely in play for Owens. Unfortunately, Owens could not find himself one particular spot on the offensive line of the Crimson Tide throughout his career. In 53 games played, Owens only started 20 with 13 coming in his final year in Tuscaloosa. Owens is the right kind of player to take a flyer as a UDFA just to see if he has something for the Steelers to develop. While impressing two a point he could make the Steelers 53-man roster is not likely, Owens is one of several young offensive linemen who is more in line to be fighting for a spot on the Steelers practice squad.

George Pickens

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 21

Year: 1

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 200

Drafted: Round 2, Pick 52, 2022

College: Georgia

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

When it comes to the Steelers 2022 second-round draft pick, the roster spot is not a question. George Pickens will be on the roster, and he will see snaps for the Steelers very early assuming he is healthy and ready to go. The bigger questions will be how many snaps he will see to start the season and how soon will this number increase. With a number of free agent losses for the Steelers at the wide receiver position for 2022, Pickens has a big role in the offense sitting there and ready for him to grab should he prove to be ready.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.