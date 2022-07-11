The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: All of the Steelers 7 rookies will make the team.

Why it will happen: The Steelers place a ridiculous amount of value on their drafted players. If it is a battle between two players, and one is drafted, 99% of the time the team will keep the drafted player and part ways with the other.

With only seven drafted players, there is a good chance the Steelers will keep all their 2022 NFL Draft picks. But that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

When you look at the picks themselves, several could already be deemed locks to make the roster. Let’s look at the picks...

Round 1: QB Kenny Pickett — Lock to make the team

Round 2: WR George Pickens — Lock to make the team

Round 3: DE Demarvin Leal — Lock to make the team

Round 4: WR Calvin Austin III

Round 6: TE/FB Connor Heyward

Round 7: LB Mark Robinson

Round 7: QB Chris Oladokun

Of those who aren’t locks to make the team, there is a case to be made they make the 53-man roster. Calvin Austin due to his speed, athleticism and the team not having a lot of depth at receiver puts him on the cusp of a lock to make the team. Heyward possesses position flexibility, and a willingness to play special teams, which make him an attractive option on the roster. Mark Robinson will have to prove himself on special teams, and Chris Oladokun will have to hope the team parts ways with Mason Rudolph.

Not a given, but there is a way all seven of the team’s 2022 draft picks make the roster.

Why it won’t happen: If you look at the aforementioned list of draft picks, the two which are anything but certainties to make the roster are Robinson and Oladokun. Robinson enters a battle at inside linebacker which is as deep as they get on the Steelers’ roster. He will have to overcome players like Ulysees Gilbert III, Marcus Allen and even Robert Spillane on special teams to prove he is worthy of a roster spot.

Likewise, it seems like a long shot to see Oladokun making the roster barring an injury or trade. He is a perfect candidate for the practice squad, and to be the QB3 next season, but that would mean he doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

This is a good draft class, but all seven making the roster seems like a long shot.

Prediction: There are locks, like I said above, but I don’t see this scenario playing out. I will go as far as saying 6 of the 7 draft picks make the team, but I don’t see Oladokun making it. If 5 of the 7 made it, I wouldn’t be shocked either. Both Oladokun and Robinson could benefit from a year on the practice squad and getting their feet wet before hitting the ground running in Year 2. So, I don’t think the Steelers will see all seven picks make the 2022 53-man roster, at least not out of training camp.

