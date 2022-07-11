Kraft-Heinz reportedly out for naming rights of Pittsburgh Steelers stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base is a group of individuals who are concerned about a lot of things. One of the things that’s been on their mind this offseason has been what they will call the stadium where their favorite team plays their home games in 2022?

As most fans know, the Heinz, now Kraft-Heinz, corporation signed a 20-year deal to keep the naming rights for the stadium since its opening in 2001. There was a one-year agreement made in 2021 which expired in February of 2022. Since that time, many have asked me, in a multitude of ways, whether there is any update on the naming rights for the stadium.

On Sunday night, there was a report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that Heinz Field is no more. According to Fillipponi, Kraft-Heinz has said no-thanks to the naming rights of the stadium moving forward.

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

When you look at the finances, it is no surprise the Steelers are opting to have a new company put their name on the outside of their home stadium. This per ProFootballTalk:

Heinz paid $57 million under the 20-year agreement, an annual average of $2.85 million. The Steelers surely can do a lot better than that now — clearly, a lot better than Kraft Heinz was willing to pay. SoFi, for example, is paying $20 million per year under a 20-year deal to put its name on the stadium where the Rams and Chargers play in L.A.

Reports suggest a new name for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers stadium could be announced as soon as this week. In the meantime, it seems as if fans can say bye to “the big ketchup bottle” and prepare for a new name on top of the scoreboard during home games.

