How much of Kenny Pickett will Steelers’ fans see in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Kenny Pickett

Position: Quarterback

Age: 24

Year: 1

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 220

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 20, 2022

College: Pittsburgh

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

There is no debate as to the roster status of first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. Where the debate comes in is if and when he will take over as the starting quarterback. With the Steelers not starting a rookie quarterback in Week 1 since first-overall pick Terry Bradshaw 1970, history does not bode well for Pickett. But in a competition where the best player gets the job, history is not the only governing factor. If the Steelers have any doubts, it would be wise to slow play Pickett this season. But if they do, when does he come on the field? Chances are, if he’s not the Week 1 starter, Kenny Pickett will not be entering the mix due to good circumstances as it will likely be because of injury or ineffective play by others at the position.

James Pierre

Position: Corner

Age: 25

Year: 3

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185

Drafted: UDFA 2020

College: Florida Atlantic

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

If the question of James Pierre’s roster status for 2022 would have been asked midway through the 2021 season, most would believe he would be a roster lock. Seeing significant defensive snaps each week through Week 12, along with four starts, James Pierre was completely pulled from the field on defense following the Steelers loss to Cincinnati. But all was not lost as Pierre continued to contribute at a high-level on special teams. With more options at the safety position this year, some believe James Pierre and Justin Layne are in a “two dogs, one bone” situation fighting for a roster spot. Whether or not this is the case remains to be seen, but James Pierre is not a guarantee at this time to make the 53 come September.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.