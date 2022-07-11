Steelers officially announce Acrisure Stadium as the new name of their home venue

Acrisure Stadium.

Fans best get used to seeing the name as the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday the new title for their stadium for the next 15 years.

We’re excited to announce that our home has been renamed Acrisure Stadium! @AcrisureLLC https://t.co/YzjP9Ap10j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 11, 2022

With reports coming about the new name to the stadium late Sunday night and into Monday, fans have already soured to the new name and its lack of ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But in a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier on Monday, there is a tie between the company and minority Steelers owner Thomas Tull:

Acrisure, a fast-growing global insurance brokerage, may not be well known to fans in the Steel City but it does have a connection. Two years ago, the company acquired the insurance practice of artificial intelligence leader Tulco LLC, whose chairman and CEO is Mr. Tull. Tulco became a significant minority shareholder in Acrisure as part of that transaction, according to a statement released at the time. Mr. Tull, a billionaire film producer, also has an ownership stake in the Steelers.

Despite the report of the contract agreement being for 15 years, the financial terms were not announced at this time. With the new name, it’s likely the Steelers are more in the $20 million range per year like that of SoFi stadium in Los Angeles compared to the $2.85 million per year the Steelers originally made with Heinz in 2001.

Steelers president Art Rooney II had the following to say about the deal according to Steelers.com:

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come.”

With a new name will also come multiple changes with the stadium. Not only will signs have to be replaced throughout the venue, the large ketchup bottles on the scoreboard will likely be removed prior to the 2022 NFL season. Exactly what changes will be made have not been announced at this time.

UPDATE: According to Heinz, the partnership with the Steelers has not completely gone away. Perhaps the ketchup bottles will stay and maybe there will be a sponsorship of the red zone. Stay tuned for more updates...

The name may be changing, but this is not goodbye. Pittsburgh will always be home for Heinz! Our partnership continues and we’re excited for the future and looking forward to next season. Until then, share your #HeinzFieldHighlights with us. pic.twitter.com/3Cq8DC2F1L — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) July 11, 2022

While the majority of Steelers’ Nation will likely cringe at the idea of the stadium name change, the million dollar business that is the NFL will continue to roll on despite if fans adapt to the new name or not. Even if the name is changed, exactly how the fans will refer to the field at 100 Art Rooney Avenue will play out over the coming months and years.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason and training camp at Saint Vincent College.