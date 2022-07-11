Pittsburgh Steelers place Daniel Archibong on the Reserve/Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have an opening on their 90-man offseason roster when it was announced the team placed defensive lineman Daniel Archibong on the Reserve/Retired List.

This per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson:

Steelers placed Daniel Archibong on reserve-retired list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 11, 2022

For some background on Archibong, here is the breakdown from Dave Schofield’s “Going for Two” feature which highlighted Archibong.

After failing to make the Chicago Bears roster last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers immediately signed Daniel Archibong to the practice squad. Called up twice in back-to-back weeks against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, Archibong saw a total of 13 snaps on defense and six on special teams as he contributed to two tackles. With a very deep defensive line room at this time, Archibong‘s most promising path with the 2022 Steelers remains via the practice squad.

The loss of Archibong isn’t crippling considering how deep the team is at the defensive line position. What might be more intriguing is how the team now has the roster space to bring in another player.

Could it be a player who is considered a name among fans? Possibly, but it also could be someone who is nothing more than a camp body as the team prepares for training camp to start at Saint Vincent College on July 26th in Latrobe, PA.

Either way, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the Pittsburgh Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason and prepare for the start of camp in just a few weeks.