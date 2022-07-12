Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: The art of being a happy Steelers fan

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about

News and Notes

Enjoying your black-and-gold fandom

and MUCH MORE!

Breaking News: Steelers announce new name for their home stadium

The Steelers have played their last game at Heinz Field. While the stadium still remains, the name will be different moving forward as Pittsburgh ushers in the Acrisure Stadium era. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he breaks down all the latest information.

Steelers Hangover: If a stadium name is Steeler Nations’ biggest problem…

Heinz Field has a new name and not many people love it. In fact, Steeler Nation is up in arms. We, as a fanbase, have gripped over things before and it turned out well. Join Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White with discussion of this and more on the Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Stadium Name Outrage

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Excitement and questions abound in Steelers WR room

We have seen this particular movie before. The Steelers seem to be stacked at the wide receiver position and everybody is excited about it. Will this year’s stable give us all the fun and production we crave? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The mystery that is the Steelers WR room

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE