Heinz releases statement on being out-bid for naming rights of the Steelers home venue

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers have a new venue name for their home games. As everyone heard Sunday night and Monday morning, gone is Heinz Field, and now begins the Acrisure Stadium era.

The Steelers fan base was not happy with the change, and the Kraft-Heinz company saw an opportunity to let the fan base know they tried to keep the naming rights, but it was the Steelers who eventually took the higher bid from Acrisure.

Here is the statement:

Pittsburgh is the city where H.J. Heinz was born and where he launched what is now an iconic, global brand. The Steelers are a legendary franchise, and together with Heinz are a winning combination that represent some of the best of Pittsburgh. While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify. While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we’re excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead. Kraft Heinz is committed to its ongoing support of the Steelers and the Pittsburgh community, in a city that is our co-headquarters. In addition to our partnership with the Steelers, we look forward to our continued support of organizations such as the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Grow Pittsburgh, as well as sponsorship of events like Picklesburgh, among others. We wish the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers the best of luck in the season ahead.

With that, the Kraft-Heinz company lets the fan base know they made every attempt to keep the naming rights for the “big ketchup bottle”, but now fans will have to get used to the new name — Acrisure Stadium.

Doesn’t really roll off the tongue, but fans will have to adapt quickly as the deal which was signed was a 15-year agreement. In the meantime, fans of the Steelers will likely not care what the name of the stadium is where the Steelers call home, but if the Steelers are winning football games while in the venue.

