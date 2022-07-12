The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Steelers will have a winning record on the road in 2022

Why it will happen: With the NFL going to a 17-game schedule in 2021, the Steelers will have an extra road game for 2022. Needing five victories on the road to secure a winning record, the Steelers have an extra chance to win that fifth game as they could still take four losses and have a winning record. Unlike their home schedule were half their games are against playoff teams from 2021, the Steelers only have three of their nine games against teams who were in the postseason last year in the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles. Add in the fact the Steelers don’t make any trips out west this year and do not leave the Eastern time zone, the road schedule is one of the kindest they have seen in a while.

Why it won’t happen: Even under Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers only had winning road records half the time including the 2019 season where Roethlisberger only started two games. Over the last four seasons, the Steelers have had a winning record on the road once in 2020 when they went 5-3. Last season, as well as 2019, the Steelers went 3–5 on the road during the regular season. Being a team with a lot of changes in the offseason, it very well could be that the Steelers take more time to come together as a unit, especially in their road matchups.

Prediction: This is another tough one, but I’m going to agree with the scenario. The biggest reason is because of the Steelers favorable schedule both in matchups and distance traveled. I would not be surprised if the Steelers have a losing road record before their bye week as all three of their matchups against playoff teams from 2021 are early in the season. But trips to Atlanta and Carolina towards the end of the season will hopefully get the record back on track and the Steelers can squeeze out five wins on the road this year.

