Can Kevin Rader land back on the Steelers 53-man roster for 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Carlins Platel

Position: Defensive Back

Age: 22

Year: 1

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 205

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: South Carolina

Roster Outlook: Very unlikely

Analysis:

Carlins Platel was not initially signed by any NFL team following the 2021 NFL draft and made it onto the Steelers 90-man roster following a tryout at rookie minicamp. Only playing one season as a graduate student at South Carolina after transferring from Division II Assumption University, Platel is truly a longshot to make the Steelers roster. In fact, should he be able to stick around for all three preseason games and make it to final cut downs it would be an accomplishment and could set him up to find a way onto the Steelers practice squad. The good news is Platel appears to be on his way to Latrobe for Steelers training camp where he will get his opportunity to show his skills and try to catch on in the NFL.

Kevin Rader

Position: Tight End

Age: 27

Year: 2

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 250

Drafted: UDFA 2018 (Green Bay Packers)

College: Youngstown State

Roster Outlook: 50/50

Analysis:

Not appearing in an NFL game until his third year, Kevin Rader it is still only officially in his second NFL season. Appearing in seven regular season games and both of the Steelers playoff games the last two seasons, Rader has two receptions on four targets for 8 yards in his career. In 2021 he was once again on the Steelers practice squad and elevated in Week 9 when Eric Ebron missed the game due to injury. Once Ebron went on the Reserve/Injured List following Week 11, Rader was promoted to the Steelers 53-man roster but was not active every week. Rader’s most playing time he saw was in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs when Pat Freiermuth missed the game and Rader played 17 offensive snaps with one reception for 7 yards. For 2022, Rader’s biggest competition will be how the Steelers utilize sixth-round draft pick Connor Heyward. With Heyward spending his time with the receivers and tight ends, it is more likely that is the position he will be battling for rather than fullback. If so, Rader would have to prove more valuable than the versatile rookie or else he could once again find himself on the practice squad.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.