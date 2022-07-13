Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Fix: Fantasy Headliners in the house

As we start thinking about our fantasy teams for the 2022 campaign, it’s good to consider all things when drafting your players. Looking for some winning strategies? This week, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at certain players to consider for your 2022 roster. This week a very special interview with the Fantasy Headliner, Jake Hubman and Kyle Richardson.

Interview with the Fantasy Headliners, Jake Hubman and Kyle Richardson

Art Rooney II Press Conference: Introducing Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers have a new name for their home stadium. On Tuesday, Steelers President Art Rooney II held a press conference with Acrisure co-founder and CEO Greg Williams to announce the new name. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he recaps all the details of the press conference.

The Scho Bro Show: Will the Steelers have a player make their first Pro Bowl in 2022?

The Steelers have their share of stars that have received plenty of accolades, including Pro Bowl selections. The there are those valuable players that haven’t received national due. Who is ready to take that next step and earn at least a Pro Bowl nod? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

What Steelers is ready to take that next step and earn their first Pro Bowl nod?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: Are Steelers fans really crying about a stadium name??

To state that the reaction of Steeler Nation to Heinz Field being renamed Acrisure Stadium is negative would be an understatement. Fans are going bonkers in a bad way. But why? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

Steelers fans aren’t too sure about Acrisure

The Mail Bag

