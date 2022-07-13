What role can Mason Rudolph carve out in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Mark Robinson

Position: Linebacker

Age: 22

Year: 1

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 235

Drafted: Round 7, Pick 225, 2022

College: Mississippi

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

Outside of a few positions, mainly those involving special teams, a seventh-round draft pick is anything but a lock to make the roster. Add in the fact inside linebacker Mark Robinson has at least six other players at the position all trying to make the team, somebody is going to be left out. The absolute most inside linebackers the Steelers could consider keeping would be six, but the more likely number is five. Can Robinson, someone who has only played the position for one year in college, show enough to make the 53-man roster? If he doesn’t, and one of the other players who have already established themselves with the Steelers takes the position, Robinson is absolutely a priority for the Steelers practice squad. The only question would be if he would make it through waivers. Hopefully all these things get ironed out more clearly during the preseason. Until then, Steelers fans will just have to wait and see on which side of the bubble Mark Robinson falls.

Mason Rudolph

Position: Quarterback

Age: 26

Year: 5

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 235

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 76, 2018

College: Oklahoma State

Roster Outlook: Who knows?

Analysis:

Talk about one of the most difficult predictions on the Steelers roster, Mason Rudolph could end up all over the place according to Steelers’ Nation. Predicted by fans to fall anywhere from the Steelers Week 1 starting quarterback to being cut out right, the possibilities of where Rudolph ultimately lands are endless. Add in the fact many are looking for the Steelers to look to trade Rudolph before or during the 2022 season and it makes things even more difficult. For this reason, there’s nowhere close to consensus as to the role Mason Rudolph will land in 2022, whether with the Steelers or another team.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.