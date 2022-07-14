2022 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Don’t Sleep on Mitch Trubisky

The 2022 fantasy football draft season is almost here, and I, for one, cannot wait to see the twists and turns of my fantasy drafts. Each league is so unique, but that is what makes fantasy football so enjoyable, is it not? From work leagues, to friend leagues, to family leagues, the impact fantasy football has had in our lives as fans cannot be copied by any other fantasy sport.

It is about that time of the year where fantasy managers begin looking at expert rankings, strategies, and formulas, all in the hope of developing the perfect plan to dominate their fantasy leagues. Perhaps you fit that description as well. Are you trying to determine which players you should draft and which ones you should avoid? Are you an early drafter looking for some last-minute advice? Are you looking for advice on late-round sleepers? If you said yes to any of the aforementioned questions, you have come to the right place!

Over the next couple weeks, we will be ranking the top players at each of the four primary fantasy positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. These rankings will also include detailed breakdowns for all Steelers players who are considered draftable in standard 10 or 12-team leagues. Today, we will be looking at a position which causes much stir each and every fantasy draft season: quarterback.

If you have any thoughts on these rankings, be sure to comment down below.

Let’s dive in!

Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs

2. Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills

3. Justin Herbert | Los Angeles Chargers

4. Lamar Jackson | Baltimore Ravens

5. Kyler Murray | Arizona Cardinals

6. Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals

7. Jalen Hurts | Philadelphia Eagles

8. Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

9. Aaron Rodgers | Green Bay Packers

10. Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams

11. Russell Wilson | Denver Broncos

12. Tom Brady | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Derek Carr | Las Vegas Raiders

14. Trey Lance | San Francisco 49ers

15. Tua Tagovailoa | Miami Dolphins

16. Kirk Cousins | Minnesota Vikings

17. Mitchell Trubisky | Pittsburgh Steelers

Trubisky was the most underappreciated signing of the Steelers offseason, and I truly believe he will surprise some people if given a fair opportunity. His best season was most definitely 2018, finishing as QB14 in standard fantasy leagues despite only playing 13 of the 15 primary fantasy weeks. If Trubisky had been able to participate in each of the 15 weeks nearly all fantasy leagues, even the early-season enders, participate in, he could have easily finished as high as QB10. All he needed was 15 points in each of those games to edge out Cam Newton and sneak into the top 10.

We must also take note of the coaching and atmosphere in Pittsburgh compared to that in Chicago. While I do believe Matt Nagy is a better offensive mind than Matt Canada, Canada’s playbook, which simplifies outside-the-pocket passing and is under-center-heavy, fits Trubisky’s strengths to a tee. Bears fans were also toxic for Trubisky, as he was disliked from the moment of the selection and never given a fair shot. In Pittsburgh, the friendlier atmosphere, from the fan base to the city as a whole, will benefit Trubisky from a mental standpoint.

The final thing we must look at is the offensive firepower surrounding Trubisky compared to what he will have in Pittsburgh. When Trubisky finished as QB14 in 2018, the starting skill position players surrounding him were as follows: Jordan Howard, Tariq Cohen, Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and Trey Burton. He is now heading to an offense that is bursting at the seems with talented young players, including Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth. Chicago’s offensive line was definitely better than the Steelers’ current line, as they boasted two Pro-Bowlers and a rather impressive rookie guard named James Daniels. Nonetheless, the overall package is much better in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers can bring the best out of Trubisky, nobody will want to face this team in January.

18. Zach Wilson | New York Jets

19. Ryan Tannehill | Tennessee Titans

20. Trevor Lawrence | Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Matt Ryan | Indianapolis Colts

22. Daniel Jones | New York Giants

23. Justin Fields | Chicago Bears

24. Davis Mills | Houston Texans

25. Baker Mayfield | Carolina Panthers

What do you think of Mitchell Trubisky in fantasy football this year? How high do you think his ceiling is in Matt Canada’s offense? Be sure to share your thoughts on this and all things fantasy football in the comment section below!