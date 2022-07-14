Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: Do the Steelers get value from their early round draft picks?

When it comes to adding personnel to a team, the early rounds of the draft are crucial. Typically, how do the Steelers in this facet? Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines if the Steelers get value from their early round picks. in the NFL Draft.

Early Round Success

The Steelers Curtain Call: The mindset and playsets of Matt Canada

Matt Canada has a lot to prove in Year 2 as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has a ton of weapons at his disposal. How well can he apply those specific players with specific schemes and play calling. Welcome to the Curtain Call. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome BTSC’s K.T. Smith to talk Matt Canada and the Steelers offensive mindset.

News and Notes

A look at The Steelers Offensive Scheme

Special Guest: K.T. Smith from Here We Go, The Steelers Show

The Steelers Stat Geek: A Heinz Field stats send off

Magical things occurred in the building known as Heinz Field since the stadium’s opening in 2001. The venue remains the same, but that can’t be said about the name. Which players shined the most under the umbrella of giant ketchup bottles? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

The best in Heinz Field

