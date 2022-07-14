The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: Devin Bush will lead the Steelers in tackles in 2022

Why it will happen: In his first NFL season, the only one in which Bush played every game, he led the Steelers in tackles with 109. On pace to come up just shy of that when he was injured in 2020, Bush still wasn’t himself to have the same explosion in 2021. Add in the fact that he played only one game with Tyson Alualu on the defensive line and none with Stephon Tuitt, offensive linemen were constantly getting to Bush in 2021. If the Steelers defensive line can get back closer to its 2020 form, it could free up Bush to make more plays.

Why it won’t happen: In his grand return from injury in 2021, Devin Bush came back to the Steelers and finished… seventh in tackles. Behind both starting safeties, both outside linebackers, the other inside linebacker, and defensive captain Cam Heyward on the line in front of him, Bush only managed 70 tackles last season. While he struggled to trust his newly constructed knee, for that many players to be in front of Devin Bush in tackles says a lot. The fact that he was 54 tackles behind Minkah Fitzpatrick, someone who the Steelers hope does not lead them in tackles again in 2022, and there is a lot of ground for Bush to make up.

Prediction: This time, I’m going to disagree with the scenario. Although I am hopeful that Devin Bush can bounce back somewhat in 2022, I’m not betting the farm on it. Add in the fact Myles Jack has had over 100 tackles each of the last two seasons, and he is just as likely, if not more, to lead the inside linebackers in tackles. But when it comes down to it, I don’t care as much about the number of tackles by Devin Bush as the location of those tackles. If he’s making tackles 5–10 yards down the field, especially on rushing plays, is it really all that impressive? I would much rather have Devin Bush with a lesser number of tackles but making them around the line of scrimmage.

