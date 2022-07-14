Is Delontae Scott a sleeper to make the Steelers roster?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Nick Sciba

Position: Kicker

Age: 22

Year: 1

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 191

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: Wake Forest

Roster Outlook: Very Unlikely

Analysis:

Signed to the Steelers after a tryout at rookie minicamp, Nick Sciba finished his four-year career at Wake Forest being successful on every extra point and having an 89.9% field goal accuracy. With a long field goal 46 yards in each of his final two seasons, Sciba did have a 49-yard field goal his rookie season of 2018. Although he found his way onto the 90-man roster after rookie minicamp, Sciba has a huge uphill battle when it comes to catching on with the Steelers as Chris Boswell is securely locked into the position. But to keep Boswell fresh, Sciba will have his opportunity to showcase his talents with the Steelers during training camp and the preseason in order to catch on somewhere in the NFL.

Delontae Scott

Position: Linebacker

Age: 25

Year: 1

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 246

Drafted: UDFA, 2020 (Green Bay Packers)

College: SMU

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

If the name Delonte Scott sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because he appeared in a game for the Steelers in 2021 at outside linebacker. Called up from the practice squad where he saw seven defensive snaps and two special team snaps, Scott appeared in Week 11 in Los Angeles against the Chargers when T.J. Watt was inactive due to injury. Undrafted in 2020, Scott spent his first season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad but was picked up by the Steelers in 2021 after he did not make the roster once again in Green Bay. Spending all season on the Steelers practice squad, it’s possible Delonte Scott could be a player the Steelers see getting into the mix for roster spot more than what fans realize. But it is also just as likely that Scott filled the void and added depth to the position on the practice squad last season and may be looking to do the same thing again for 2022. Either way, Delonte Scott will get his first training camp with the Steelers in 2022 in order to prove himself.

