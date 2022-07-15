Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Love to Acrisure Ratio

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the week’s hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week Steelers Nation was melting down over Billionaire Name Games, while trying to figure out exactly what an Acrisure is. Plus, we play IG detective at TJ’s wedding. And why Steelers Nation has a horrible Love to Angry Ratio.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Acrisure is a Joke

Baffling Brand Loyalty

TJ Wedding Watching

Happy Fan Index

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Steelers Preview: 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Superlatives

With the NFL’s off-season winding down, the Steelers have 90 pieces of the puzzle that they need to whittle down to 53. For fun, the Preview gang will spotlight personnel and their personalities with superlatives. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Steelers Preview: 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Superlatives

Trivia

The BTSC Interview Series: Miles Boykin

BTSC’s Bradley Locker speaks to new Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin in an exclusive interview.

Let’s Ride Friday: Don’t let 2020 and 2021 tarnish Ben Roethlisberger’s legacy

It is safe to say the 2020 and 2021 season didn’t go as planned for the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, but don’t let those two years tarnish Big Ben’s legacy. Jeff Hartman, Senior Editor at BTSC, outlines this, and more, on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Big Ben’s legacy is so much more than his final two seasons

All Betz Are Off w/ Jeremy Betz

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE