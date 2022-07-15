Is Trent Scott a bigger addition to the Steelers offensive line than many realize?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Trent Scott

Position: Offensive line

Age: 28

Year: 5

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 320

Drafted: UDFA, 2018 (Los Angeles Chargers)

College: Grambling State

Roster Outlook: Better than what most realize

Analysis:

For Steelers’ fans who are crying for them to add another offensive tackle before the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, they may have not realized the importance of the signing of Trent Scott in the middle of May. In four NFL seasons, Scott has appeared in 53 games with 19 starts. With plenty of experience at left tackle, Scott is a player who could step in if needs be. In 2019, Scott started the first seven games of the season for the Los Angeles Chargers when former Pro Bowl tackle Russell Okung was unable to play due to blood clots. Add in the fact Scott was getting glowing reviews from his coaches during mini amp and Steelers may already have another option at offensive tackle.

Steven Sims

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 25

Year: 3

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 176

Drafted: UDFA, 2019 (Washington Commanders)

College: Kansas

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

There are so many questions and options and wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers going into 2022 training camp and it’s hard to sort them out. With two players returning who played significant snaps last season along with another in Cody White who was called the active roster after JuJu Smith-Schuster went down due to injury, the Steelers also double-dipped at wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft. Additionally, the Steelers had a number of intriguing players on their practice squad as wide receivers last season, including Steven Sims who appeared in 28 games in two seasons in Washington. Having five regular season touchdowns in two years, along with a postseason touchdown in 2020, Sims was only brought up to the active roster for one game with the Steelers in 2021. Playing only five offensive snaps, Sims did not have a target in the game against the Detroit Lions. The bigger question is if Sims can get his name into the mix with the Steelers active roster this year. But with the Steelers also bringing in gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin this offseason, as well as fellow practice squad teammate Anthony Miller, there are a lot of players fighting for the last spot or two on the depth chart. Sims likely starts outside the cutoff point, but a strong preseason would change things dramatically.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.