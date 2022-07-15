Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 21

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers will be reporting to Saint Vincent on July 26th. If you were to guess one player who will have a “big” entrance, who would it be?

2. A follow up to question No. 1, what would that grand entrance be? Would it be a James Harrison on a fire truck type entrance? Brett Keisel on a tractor? Antonio Brown in a helicopter?

3. T.J. Watt got hitched this past weekend. The teammates, both current and former, who were in attendance made me think it had to be a tough call as to who got the invite, and who didn’t. How would you go about making that tough call on who got invited, and who didn’t?

4. What were your overall thoughts of the new name of the Steelers stadium? Acrisure Stadium?

5. If there was one thing you would want to add to BTSC, what would it be? Try to keep these suggestions reasonable...for instance, the Steelers rarely even open our emails asking for credentials lol

6. To follow that up, what is your favorite part about BTSC? I’m always trying to make the site better any way possible.

BONUS: Would you rather have your feet in the sand by an ocean, or to be sitting lakeside on a dock? What is your perfect warm weather vacation?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

