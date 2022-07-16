The “It will always be Heinz Field” fans better be nice when we call it that by mistake

Heinz Field is no more, except in the hearts, minds, souls and mouths of Steelers fans.

That’s right, despite the fact that the name of the football venue formerly known as Heinz Field was officially changed to Acrisure Stadium on Monday, there are many fans who have vowed to never call it anything else but its original name.

There are even t-shirts.

I get it. I respect it. OK, I at least get it, but the respect part? I mean, it’s a name of a place. It’s not like you’re going on a hunger strike to prove some sort of point. It’s not like people are going to call you crazy for calling Acrisure Stadium Heinz Field (unless you are kind of bizarre about it while watching a Steelers game in person this summer and fall).

Anyway, I don’t care what you call the Steelers football home, but as an honorable writer for Behind the Steel Curtain, I have taken an oath to always refer to it by its legal name.

Unless I mess up and forget, which I’m sure I will at some point.

And if I do mess up and forget—whether it be in written or verbal form—please don’t come at me with your sarcasm.

I don’t need to see your usual comment that starts with “Gee” and then ends with one of those “hysterical laughter” emojis that always make the person who posts one seem insane.

But if you are going to make fun of me for calling Acrisure Stadium “Heinz Field” by mistake, please don’t try to soften the blow by posting the comment in sarcasm font. I despise sarcasm font. I believe sarcasm font was invented for a world that now takes itself far-too seriously, but I’ll bet the person who came up with it was/is extremely bright.

That’s enough of that rant. I guess my point is this: If you can call Acrisure Stadium “Heinz Field” on purpose, writers and broadcasters can do it by mistake and get a pass.

This elderly lady in the neighborhood where I grew up used to yell at us for playing ball in the street and screamed things like, “This isn’t Forbes Field!” Mind you, this was like 1985, which was 15 years after Forbes Field was torn down and replaced by Three Rivers Stadium.

That’s correct, an entire stadium was torn down and replaced by a brand-new one, and this woman was still calling the new stadium by the old stadium’s name.

You can imagine how hard it’s going to be for normal, honest folks to call the same venue a different name.

I’m guessing it’s going to take years to get used to, but it won’t be as bad as you think. I already have the spelling down fairly well, and I believe I’m pronouncing it right. Before the month is over, I may even know what Acrisure does.

Thankfully, the outrage currently expressed over the name change will be short-lived in today’s culture where controversies have the life cycle of a fly.

In a world of Commanders and Guardians, I’m pretty sure we will all get used to a football venue named Acrisure Stadium.