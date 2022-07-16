Is 2022 the year Tuzar Skipper appears in a game for the Steelers?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Tuzar Skipper

Position: Linebacker

Age: 27

Year: 2

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 246

Drafted: UDFA, 2019

College: Toledo

Roster Outlook: Bubble?

Analysis:

The Pittsburgh Steelers added the former training camp phenom Tuzar Skipper late in the 2022 offseason. Exactly how much of a shot Skipper has with the Steelers in 2022 is anybody’s guess. Sense coming on strong in the Steelers 2019 preseason, Skipper was signed to the 53-man roster, waved, picked up off waivers by the Giants, waved again and added to the Giants practice squad, signed by the Steelers, failed to make the team the next season, added to the Tennessee Titans practice squad, called up by the Titans several times, waived in the offseason by the Titans, signed during training camp by the Atlanta Falcons, failed to make the Falcons final roster, added again to the Tennessee Titans practice squad again, released by the Titans following the 2022 draft, and ultimately signed back to the Steelers. Can you keep all of that straight? I’m not sure I can’t either. But in 10 NFL games with two starts spread between the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans in 2019 and 2020 respectively, Skipper‘s played 84 defensive snaps and 71 special teams snaps where he has 0.5 sacks and eight tackles. Whether or not there is enough there for the Steelers to keep Skipper as depth at outside linebacker remains to be seen, but perhaps Skipper can have another magical preseason in 2022 and land back with Pittsburgh on the 53-man roster once again and actual get onto the field in a black-and-gold uniform.

Tyler Snead

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 22

Year: 1

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 174

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: East Carolina

Roster Outlook: Unlikely

Analysis:

The Steelers spent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick for an undersized receiver in Calvin Austin III, then ultimately decided to double dip in signing the 5’7” wide out from East Carolina following rookie minicamp. What is intriguing about Tyler Sneed is how he was used in many ways in college, so much so he had touchdowns receiving, rushing, passing, and in the return game. Believe it or not, Snead saw the least amount of touchdowns in the rushing department when he only had one in his college career but had two kick returns for touchdowns and three passing touchdowns to go with his 18 receiving touchdowns. While it is a long shot for Snead to grab a spot on the roster with a lot of receivers with NFL experience fighting to squeeze on the 53, his versatility could ultimately land him on the practice squad if he shows in the preseason he can overcome his lack of natural gifts in the size department.

