Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Training Camp Heroes

Hola amigos! It’s Saturday Night Five on BTSC! And yes, this weekend you get me, Toronto Steeler Fan, subbing in for steel canuck (because he’s out there somewhere on vacation or some such thing). You know what - training camp starts on July 25, and that’s just more than a week away, and then we get All New Stuff to talk about.

Here we go....

1. Since training camp is only 10 days away, it’s time to talk about Training Camp Heroes. Yes, that’s right, it’s Isaac Redman Season again. Who is your current favorite candidate for the 2022 Isaac Redman Award?

2. On offense, who do you think is the least likely of the following to make the 53 man roster out of training camp - Connor Heyward, Kevin Rader, Anthony Miller, Miles Boykin.

3. On defense, who do you think is the least likely of the following to make the 53 man roster out of training camp - Montravius Adams, Chris Wormley, Genard Avery, Derek Tuszka, Justin Layne.

4. I just had a conversation with Art Rooney II and convinced him that it’s time for the Steelers to have a new mascot. What do you think that mascot should be?

5. Obligatory food and drink question....what is your favorite non-alcoholic drink for a hot summer day?

There you go folks - have at it, be creative, and see you in the comments section.