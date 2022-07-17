Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Which Steelers need to excel at training camp?

With training camp less than two weeks away, fan excitement is building for the 2022 NFL season, and there are certainly expectations for what this roster should achieve (by surprising the NFL) this year. Who needs to step up in training camp? Which positions need more game-changers? Who needs to be managed through training camp? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address on Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky D will bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Steelers News and Notes

Who needs to step up in training camp?

Which positions need more game-changers?

Who needs to be managed through training camp?

Listen to the show below

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Steelers fans should pick their battles, especially when it comes to stadium names

Welcome to the Steelers Power Half Hour. This week, Chris Pugh and Joe Frost discuss the acrimony that the stadium now known as Acrisure is getting.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

