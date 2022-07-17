The Steelers’ season ended over five months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/10

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

This is going to open an angry bottle and it isn’t ketchup. Brace yourselves.

We’re excited to announce that our home has been renamed Acrisure Stadium! @AcrisureLLC https://t.co/YzjP9Ap10j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 11, 2022

Personally, I don’t care about the name of the stadium if the product is good. If the Steelers changed the team name, yes I would go nuts. But it’s a stadium. Nonetheless, epic meltdowns are coming to social media outlets near you.

Sure to bring some acrimony https://t.co/g5UOs4CycB — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 11, 2022

It is accurate to say that fans aren’t accepting of the name Acrisure. Acrimony indeed. At least we know who one of the main Tull-prits is. Errrrr, culprits.

Steelers placed Daniel Archibong on reserve-retired list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 11, 2022

Lost in the shuffle of the stadium news, Daniel Archibong has retired. Best wishes in your future endeavors. Daniel, we hardly knew ye. A roster spot opens though.

Tuesday 7/11

SOURCE: Steelers naming rights deal with Acrisure is worth $150 million over 15 years. More than triples the 20-year, $57 million deal they had with Heinz when stadium opened in 2001. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) July 12, 2022

Randy Newman had a song, It’s Money That Matters. That just might be appropriate here.

Wednesday 7/13

It’s only been a day and my TL is already flooded with Acrisure ads…



The Stadium Arcadium continues this Thurs on “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout#steelers pic.twitter.com/5YCsLyEtaf — Kyle Chrise (@kylechrise) July 13, 2022

Just brilliant! Check out Kyle Chrise on BTSC’s What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, in a kinda-sorta retirement from football post, writes on Instagram that he wishes he had a time machine to go back to the 2018 season. That’s the year he sat out instead of playing on the franchise tag in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/WX0CisG9KB — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 14, 2022

Hindsight is 20/20, but sometimes opening your eyes in the present is all it takes to be happy. Clear Hearts, Clear Minds, Can’t Lose.

Thursday 7/14

Najee is getting some street cred after one season... #Steelers



After just one season, Najee Harris enters the NFL’s Top 10 running backs https://t.co/TE3StTpatF — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) July 14, 2022

Najee is a superstar in the making. I hope he’s reading this column and never joins Lev Bell in search of a special Delorean.

The Bengals have announced an alternate “White Bengal” helmet to be worn next season ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PUmayA2Xkx — PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2022

I hate everything about the Cincinnati Bengals, but the white lids and duds make me channel my inner Tony the Tiger. They’re Greaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!

Friday 7/15

RT to wish John Stallworth a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/01OFJarhBG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 15, 2022

A legend adds another black-and-gold candle. Happy Birthday to the great John Stallworth.

#Steelers Cam Heyward believes Aaron Donald is 1a and he's 1b. https://t.co/TR9Hq5c2j0 — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) July 15, 2022

I love that Cam is able to boast about his greatness but still be humble enough to recognize the legend that is Aaron Donald.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.