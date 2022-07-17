 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Unpopular Name Game edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended over five months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/10

This is going to open an angry bottle and it isn’t ketchup. Brace yourselves.

Personally, I don’t care about the name of the stadium if the product is good. If the Steelers changed the team name, yes I would go nuts. But it’s a stadium. Nonetheless, epic meltdowns are coming to social media outlets near you.

It is accurate to say that fans aren’t accepting of the name Acrisure. Acrimony indeed. At least we know who one of the main Tull-prits is. Errrrr, culprits.

Lost in the shuffle of the stadium news, Daniel Archibong has retired. Best wishes in your future endeavors. Daniel, we hardly knew ye. A roster spot opens though.

Tuesday 7/11

Randy Newman had a song, It’s Money That Matters. That just might be appropriate here.

Wednesday 7/13

Just brilliant! Check out Kyle Chrise on BTSC’s What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.

Hindsight is 20/20, but sometimes opening your eyes in the present is all it takes to be happy. Clear Hearts, Clear Minds, Can’t Lose.

Thursday 7/14

Najee is a superstar in the making. I hope he’s reading this column and never joins Lev Bell in search of a special Delorean.

I hate everything about the Cincinnati Bengals, but the white lids and duds make me channel my inner Tony the Tiger. They’re Greaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!

Friday 7/15

A legend adds another black-and-gold candle. Happy Birthday to the great John Stallworth.

I love that Cam is able to boast about his greatness but still be humble enough to recognize the legend that is Aaron Donald.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

