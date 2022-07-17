The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Steelers will go far and beyond their win-loss prediction in 2022

Why it will happen: Mike Tomlin is a great coach. Anyone who argues otherwise either has an axe to grind, or is not a fan of winning football. Tomlin hasn’t always won the big game, recent playoff failures are the perfect example of this, but he is always competitive. You can look back at several seasons where the Steelers had absolutely no business winning football games, yet Tomlin and his crew found a way.

The same is likely to happen in 2022. No Ben Roethlisberger, no problem. Does this mean the Steelers will win the Super Bowl this year? No. Does it mean they will be better than the 7.5 win-loss prediction? Absolutely.

Why it won’t happen: There is so much turnover to discuss within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. No Ben Roethlisberger, no Kevin Colbert and no Keith Butler. Throw in players like Stephon Tuitt not returning and there is even more uncertainty within the team.

I have no doubt the Steelers will be competitive this season, they always are under Mike Tomlin, but if there was a year the team could take a step backwards and not blow people away it would be this year. The roster is improving, slowly, but there is no guaranteed they win more than 8 games this season. Lastly, let’s not forget how they won 9 games last year...7 of those 9 were from Ben Roethlisberger come backs in some fashion.

Prediction: The line set at 7.5 just seems comical to me. If the line was 8.5, then I would be intrigued and it would be more perplexing. But 7.5? Get out of here with that nonsense. I think this scenario of the Steelers going far and beyond that 7.5 win total prediction will come to fruition. I could see them winning 9-10 games, and possibly 11 if they find their groove and start playing well. But 7.5? Yeah, I’m taking the over on this one.

