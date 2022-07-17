Is Robert Spillane still in the mix to start for the Steelers at inside linebacker?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Benny Snell Jr.

Position: Running Back

Age: 24

Year: 4

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 224

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 122, 2019

College: Kentucky

Roster Outlook: Lock, for now

Analysis:

By not putting up impressive numbers as the Steelers backup running back, Benny Snell Jr. doesn’t appear to have his roster position threatened for 2022… yet. Unless the Steelers add another player before the regular season starts, or both UDFA’s by the Steelers come on strong, Snell is likely getting one of the running back spots. Even though he only averaged 2.7 yards per attempt in 2021 where he had 98 yards on 36 rushing attempts, Snell added seven tackles on special teams. Because of his value there, it would likely take a roster overhaul at the running back position to keep him off the 53. The Steelers chose not to do so in the offseason, so doing so leading up to the regular season looks unlikely. It’s not that Snell is someone who isn’t replaceable, the Steelers just haven’t gone out to get anyone to replace him. For that reason, Snell is second on the running back depth chart and still has a player or two behind him that will make the team this season which keeps his roster spot pretty safe.

Robert Spillane

Position: Linebacker

Age: 26

Year: 4

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 229

Drafted: UDFA 2018 (Tennessee Titans)

College: Western Michigan

Roster Outlook: Likely a lock

Analysis:

Although it was looking as if Robert Spillane would land one of the Steelers starting inside linebacker position in 2021 after the last minute retirement a Vince Williams, it just didn’t come to fruition. Instead, the Steelers chose to trade for Joe Schobert. Because of injuries and availability, Spillane still had four starts on the season but played a lower percentage of snaps than in 2020 at under 30%. But with the Steelers releasing Joe Schobert and signing Myles Jack, many are wondering if the combination of Jack and Devin Bush on the field at the same time is going to work which could open the door for Spillane. On the other hand, with so many players fighting for a roster spot and inside linebacker, it’s difficult to put Spillane as a roster lock at this time. Whether or not Spillane sees a significant amount of snaps, or ends up being the starter in 2022, remains to be seen. But if he was at the other extreme and left off the 53-man roster, it would come as a shock to a lot of Steelers fans.

