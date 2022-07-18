Looking at some all-time Heinz Field records

As the Pittsburgh Steelers move out of the Heinz Field era into whatever it will be called with Acrisure Stadium, there are a number of things that happened at “Heinz Field” that are now complete. In the most recent episode on Steelers Stat Geek podcast, I outlined several records From Heinz Field to give it a proper statistical sendoff.

Even though it will be the same seats, scoreboard, locker rooms, and sidelines all in the same building for the 2022 season, it just won’t be Heinz Field anymore. For this reason, the following records will be the ones that stand at Heinz Field moving forward. As a reminder, the following numbers are for NFL teams and individuals at the Steelers home stadium from 2001 through 2021 in both the regular and postseason as recorded by Pro Football Reference.

Team Records

Most Wins

Pittsburgh Steelers: 130

Baltimore Ravens: 9

Cincinnati Bengals: 7

Most Losses

Pittsburgh Steelers: 76

Cleveland Browns: 25

Baltimore Ravens: 16

NOTE: The Steelers defeated all 31 NFL teams at Heinz Field

Most Wins in a Season

9 (2004)

8 (2008 and 2001)

Most Wins by an Opponent in a Season

2 (Jacksonville Jaguars: 2007 and 2017)

Most turnovers in a game by the Steelers

6 (Steelers vs. Broncos in 2006)

Most takeaways in a game by the Steelers

5 (Steelers vs. Cowboys in 2008)

Most sacks in a game by the Steelers

9 (Steelers vs. Browns in 2021)

Most sacks surrendered in a game by the Steelers

6 (Steelers vs. Ravens in 2010 playoffs)

Most points scored in a game by the Steelers

52 (Steelers vs. Panthers in 2018)

51 (Steelers vs Colts in 2014)

Most points scored in a game against the Steelers

48 (Steelers vs. Browns in 2020 playoffs)

45 (Steelers vs. Jaguars in 2017 playoffs)

Most point differential in a game by the Steelers

38 (Steelers vs. Chiefs in 2006, 45-7)

Most point differential in a game against the Steelers

24 (Steelers vs. Ravens in 2006, 31-7)

Individual Records

Rushing touchdowns

Jerome Bettis: 32

Rashard Mendenhall: 22

James Conner: 17

Receiving touchdowns

Antonio Brown: 53

Hines Ward: 43

Heath Miller: 28

Passing touchdowns

Ben Roethlisberger: 257

Tommy Maddox: 28

Joe Flacco: 17

FIeld Goals

Jeff Reed: 112

Chris Boswell: 104

Shaun Suisham: 67

Kick returns for touchdowns

Josh Cribbs: 2

Punt returns for touchdowns

Antwaan Randle El: 5

Antonio Brown: 4

Tackles

James Farrior: 651

Lawrence Timmons: 563

James Harrison: 460

Sacks

James Harrison: 56.0

T.J. Watt: 50.0

Cam Heyward: 43.5

Interceptions

Troy Polamalu: 20

DeShea Townsend: 12

Brent Alexander: 11

Interceptions returned for touchdowns

Troy Polamalu: 4

DeShea Townsend: 3

Games Played

Ben Roethlisberger: 135

James Harrison: 98

Casey Hampton: 95

Greg Warren: 94

Hines Ward: 93

Ike Tayler: 92

Brett Keisel: 89

William Gay: 88

Larry Foote: 87

Cam Heyward: 87

Heath Miller: 87

Troy Polamalu: 87

The entire Steelers Stat Geek podcast can be heard here: