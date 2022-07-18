Several Steelers hit the softball diamond for a worthy cause

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26th, but there are still some summer days left to be had before the team gets back to work. One of those nights was Saturday when Cam Heyward hosted his charity softball event to benefit his Heyward House charity.
Take a look at Heyward introducing Steelers fans to the event, only to have Najee Harris call it a volleyball game.
It’s time for the Celebrity V̶o̶l̶l̶e̶y̶b̶a̶l̶l̶ Softball Game benefiting the @97HeywardHouse.@CamHeyward | @ohthatsNajee22 pic.twitter.com/GHG9Tf9vlw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 16, 2022
Here are some tweets from the game, and how it all played out at the Washington Wild Things field in Washington, PA.
What a blast last night was.— Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) July 17, 2022
H2P ! pic.twitter.com/mTHhHmLnpw
Autograph time ✍️ pic.twitter.com/07rwtqaXNM— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 17, 2022
The format for the game was Team ‘Burgh vs. Team World. Players for Team World were obviously anyone who was invited who wasn’t a member of the Steelers, or Pittsburgh. One of those was Barstool Sports own Jersey Jerry, a huge Steelers fan. Jerry showed off his power as one of the bright spots for the visiting team.
1-1 on the day. Home run off of Terrell Edmunds at the Cam Heyward charity softball game. @CamHeyward @rell_island6 pic.twitter.com/w1lIZxwD6v— Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) July 17, 2022
As for Team ‘Burgh, no one stole the spotlight like Kenny Pickett. Pickett hit two home runs, and was a crowd favorite.
Tried to get in Kenny’s head. Didn’t work well. pic.twitter.com/XHSKZO1jqL— Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) July 16, 2022
Kenny Pickett hits DINGERS @kennypickett10— 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 17, 2022
: @BenTenuta @WashWildThings @steelers @NFL pic.twitter.com/DcZLbvldEp
Some of the Steelers who participated in the game were:
RB Najee Harris
TE Connor Heyward
DT Cam Heyward
DE Chris Wormley
OLB Alex Highsmith
QB Mitch Trubisky
QB Kenny Pickett
SS Terrell Edmunds
WR Calvin Austin III
When the dust settled, it was Team ‘Burgh claiming victory by the final score 18-6.
What a night! A huge success thanks to the celebs, our team and of course YOU. Read about it, with quotes from @kennypickett10, @CamHeyward, @ConnorHeyward1, @JalenRose, @Mtrubisky10 and @Adamscherr99.— Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) July 17, 2022
: https://t.co/NqQOu3xfil#WeMakeForeverFans #CelebSoftball pic.twitter.com/ohXPF6cvzF
The even was deemed a huge success, for both the fans and the players, and also provided financial assistance to Heyward’s charity. A win-win all around.
Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason, and training camp in just a few days.
Loading comments...