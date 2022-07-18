Several Steelers hit the softball diamond for a worthy cause

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26th, but there are still some summer days left to be had before the team gets back to work. One of those nights was Saturday when Cam Heyward hosted his charity softball event to benefit his Heyward House charity.

Take a look at Heyward introducing Steelers fans to the event, only to have Najee Harris call it a volleyball game.

Here are some tweets from the game, and how it all played out at the Washington Wild Things field in Washington, PA.

What a blast last night was.



H2P ! pic.twitter.com/mTHhHmLnpw — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) July 17, 2022

The format for the game was Team ‘Burgh vs. Team World. Players for Team World were obviously anyone who was invited who wasn’t a member of the Steelers, or Pittsburgh. One of those was Barstool Sports own Jersey Jerry, a huge Steelers fan. Jerry showed off his power as one of the bright spots for the visiting team.

1-1 on the day. Home run off of Terrell Edmunds at the Cam Heyward charity softball game. ⁦@CamHeyward⁩ ⁦@rell_island6⁩ pic.twitter.com/w1lIZxwD6v — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) July 17, 2022

As for Team ‘Burgh, no one stole the spotlight like Kenny Pickett. Pickett hit two home runs, and was a crowd favorite.

Tried to get in Kenny’s head. Didn’t work well. pic.twitter.com/XHSKZO1jqL — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) July 16, 2022

Some of the Steelers who participated in the game were:

RB Najee Harris

TE Connor Heyward

DT Cam Heyward

DE Chris Wormley

OLB Alex Highsmith

QB Mitch Trubisky

QB Kenny Pickett

SS Terrell Edmunds

WR Calvin Austin III

When the dust settled, it was Team ‘Burgh claiming victory by the final score 18-6.

The even was deemed a huge success, for both the fans and the players, and also provided financial assistance to Heyward’s charity. A win-win all around.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason, and training camp in just a few days.