Can Chris Steele be the training camp darling of the Steelers UDFAs?

Chris Steele

Position: Defensive back

Age: 21

Year: 1

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 190

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: USC

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

The Steelers did not draft a cornerback in the 2022 NFL draft, but they did add Chris Steele as an undrafted free agent. Considered a fairly raw talent coming out of the University of Southern California, Steele is an intriguing player as a developmental prospect much like James Pierre two seasons ago. But will Steele show the qualities needed to move up the depth chart and grab a spot on the 53-man roster? At this time it seems unlikely, but if he shows promise he would be a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Linden Stephens

Position: Defensive back

Age: 27

Year: 2

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 193

Drafted: UDFA, 2018 (New Orleans Saints)

College: Cincinnati

Roster Outlook: Unlikely

Analysis:

Landing on the Steelers practice squad in October 2021, the Steelers are the eighth NFL franchise where Linden Stephens has spent time over the last four seasons. Appearing in 16 games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks, Stephens does have six career tackles. But according to Pro Football Reference, in his 65 defensive snaps Stephens was targeted six times with all passes being complete for a total of 74 yards. While there are a number of possibilities when it comes to the Steelers cornerback room, Stephens landing on the 53-man roster is one of the more unlikely scenarios. But having some NFL experience and getting his first training camp with the Steelers could create the opportunity for Stephens to stick around in some capacity.

