Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: What Steeler Nation knows that the national media doesn’t

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about how those closer to the Steelers are more optimistic than national correspondents.

News and Notes

What we know that they don’t

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: The Players We’re Most Excited About Watching During Training Camp

Who are you most excited about watching during Steelers training camp? The guys at the Hangover are certainly excited about a few. With Bryan Anthony Davis on assignment, join Kyle Chrise, Tony Defeo and Shannon White with discussion of this and more on the Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The excitement of impending camp

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Can Myles Jack and Devin Bush be a great linebacker duo?

Some Steelers fans are excited, while others remain tentative about the pairing of Myles Jack as an inside-linebacking combo for the black and gold. What segment of the Steelers’ fan population is more on the money? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers ILBs

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE