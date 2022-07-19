The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: Kenny Pickett will start at least 4 games for the Steelers in 2022.

Why it will happen: The Steelers find themselves on the cusp of a new era of Pittsburgh Steelers football. The post-Ben Roethlisberger era. How did they go about coping with this change? Try getting one of the most attractive free agents in Mitch Trubisky, and selected the most NFL-ready quarterback in Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mason Rudolph remains on the roster with a one-year deal, but the organization loves what they have in Pickett. Even if we are to assume the Steelers will give Trubisky a shot at the job to start the season, whether it be injury or poor play, the odds of Pickett starting at least four games this season seem high.

This would also assume Pickett is above Rudolph on the team’s depth chart entering the regular season. Not a guarantee at this juncture, but the Steelers are going to want to show what their prized rookie has at the right time.

Why it won’t happen: The question Steelers fans need to answer is if Trubisky gets hurt, or struggles, would the team bypass Rudolph and go to Pickett? A lot of this will be deciphered in the 3-game preseason, but as we sit here on July 19th there is nothing to suggest Pickett will even have a helmet on game days. Let alone be starting games anytime soon.

Pickett is the future at the position, but that doesn’t mean the team will hand over the keys to the rookie in 2022...at any point.

Prediction: I am fully prepared for Trubisky to be named the starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Steelers hit the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. However, I’m not sold on Trubisky finishing the season as the team’s starter. While I don’t wish injury on anyone, for the sake of the team I hope Trubisky isn’t relieved of his duties for poor play.

I don’t see Trubisky struggling to the point where he is benched, and I do see Pickett potentially getting some playing time down the stretch if certain games don’t matter. However, I don’t see him starting four or more games this season. If Trubisky gets injured, that changes the scenario, but if healthy, the team will let Pickett learn.

