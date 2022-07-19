Can Jace Sternberger be the Steelers third tight end?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Jace Sternberger

Position: Tight end

Age: 26

Year: 3

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 251

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 75, 2019 (Green Bay Packers)

College: Texas A&M

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

After a rookie season where he did not have a reception, Jace Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2020 where he had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. After being suspended the first two games of 2021 for violating the NFL substance-abuse policy, Sternberger was released by the Packers. After short stints on the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team’s practice squad, Sternberger landed on the Steelers practice squad in November. With the Steelers usually keeping one, and only one, tight end on the practice squad, Sternberger will have to fight just to remain in that position. Can he make a move all the way up to the third spot and grab a position on the 53-man roster? It’s possible, but would really take some convincing for the Steelers to keep him in that position outside of dealing with an injury.

Donovan Stiner

Position: Safety

Age: 23

Year: 1

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 210

Drafted: UDFA, 2021

College: Florida

Roster Outlook: Unlikely

Analysis:

One of the Steelers original undrafted free agents last season, Donovan Stiner stuck around on the practice squad all year and signed a future‘s contract in January. Unfortunately, the path to the 53-man roster did not get any easier for Stiner this year as the Steelers did not lose any safeties and added Damontae Kazee. While this doesn’t bode well for Stiner landing on the 53, he will still have every opportunity to get back on the practice squad for another year of development.

