If the Steelers were to don a throwback/alternate jersey, what should it be?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are an organization which is steeped in tradition. They pride themselves on consistency in all things, everything from their head coaches to the uniforms the team wears every game day.

The only changes which have happened to their regular game day uniforms have been the team logo being placed on the upper right chest, and the numbers going from block to italicized to match the numbers on the players’ helmets. Those changes happened in the early 2000s, and nothing has happened since.

Fans still clamor for the block numbers, but as the 2022 regular season inches closer many teams are announcing alternate helmets/uniforms for the upcoming season.

The Steelers? Nothing, as of yet.

The team hasn’t done a throwback uniform since the block numbers were used to honor the 1979 Super Bowl team in 2019. The only alternate uniforms the Steelers have worn during that time has been the league-mandated Nike Color Rush uniforms at least once a season.

So, this begs the question if there was a throwback, or alternate, you would want the Steelers to wear? What would it be?

For the throwback crowd, below are the uniforms the team has worn since its inception in 1933. As you can see, the available options are limited for the team to go back and wear a uniform of the past. At some point you’ve duplicated all of them.

For the alternate crowd, many fans have wanted an all-white uniform for years. While I’m not sold on that idea, what I desire for the Steelers is simple. I would like a throwback, but not just for the jerseys, but the helmets. I’d love to see the team not just wear a block number jersey, but also have the grey facemasks which were the standard for the first two Super Bowls in the 70s.

Nonetheless, the Steelers seem to be content with keeping this consistent, as they always have. But what would you want them to do if they were to do a throwback/alternate uniform this season? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for training camp on July 26th at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.