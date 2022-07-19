Pittsburgh Steelers add a defensive lineman one week before players report to camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a roster spot open on their 90-man offseason roster after the unceremonious release/retirement of defensive lineman Daniel Archibong. Not about to go into training camp without the league-mandated 90 players, the team has decided to add another defensive lineman to fill Archibong’s vacant roster spot.

The team announced Tuesday they have signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract.

We have signed DT Doug Costin to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/H4iUg8TxHp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 19, 2022

There is likely a large contingent of the fan base who has no clue who Costin is/where he came from. You aren’t alone. After playing for the USFL this past season, here is a breakdown of Costin’s career leading to the Steelers’ 90-man roster, courtesy of BTSC’s Dave Schofield:

Undrafted in 2020 out of Miami of Ohio, Doug Costin was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2020 season on the active roster where he started nine games and had 32 tackles. In 2021, Costin did not make the active roster but was signed to the practice squad and was elevated for one game. Costin was also signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad for one week during the 2021 postseason. Costin played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2022.

Costin has experience, but faces an uphill battle to make the team’s 53-man roster. Nonetheless, most players in Costin’s shoes just want an opportunity to play in the league. With the players reporting to Saint Vincent College on July 26th, Costin will have plenty of time to prove his worth.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for training camp and the impending preseason.